Every day shootings and killings make the news. I think it’s worth noting that Kanye West has had a heart and mind change and now leads a church in Chicago and travels with his choir to spread the new life he has found.
What our nation needs is a spiritual awakening like the Jesus Movement in the 1970s. That changed the trajectory of lives without purpose to lives that brought order, and a maturing sense of responsibility, for making a contribution to society, something bigger than myself, a grand purpose for living. Maybe Kanye will be a catalyst for another Jesus Movement.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
