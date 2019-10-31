Mount Vernon voters, please turn in your ballot to ensure a great leader, Mayor Jill Boudreau, continues the work she’s done on behalf of our citizens.
I stand with Mayor Boudreau who is the kind of elected leader we all need. She is hard-working, our city services run well under her leadership, and she has her eye on the future of our city.
Rob Roberts
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.