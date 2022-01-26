I am with a local business in town and have partnered with the Sedro-Woolley School District for years. I am also a supporter of the Educational Programs & Operations Levy, and I urge you to join me in voting yes in February.

I think it is important for us to realize this is not a new levy; it is a replacement. Kids love their schools and all the programs the district offers, and I do not want to see anything get cut or reduced.

The levy pays for things my family considers important in the development of the whole child, like athletics, arts, before- and after-school programs and expanded course offerings at the middle and high school. The Sedro-Woolley School District is a leader in teaching and learning and staffed with people dedicated to the success of our kids.

As part of a local business, I believe strong schools build strong communities.

Becky Taft

Sedro-Woolley

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.