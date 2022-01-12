...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM
PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM
PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
.Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow
levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of
Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5
inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and
Southern Cascades.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing
off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could
begin tonight and Wednesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED
THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday with
another 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands. This amount of rain will
put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased
threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Letter: Keep fully contained communities out of Skagit County
Thank you for reporting on the Sedro-Woolley City Council’s resolution opposing an amendment to the County Comprehensive Plan that would allow for fully contained communities in Skagit Valley.
Many valley citizens from all walks of life are gravely concerned about the possibility of fully contained communities being allowed in our rural lands. FCCs would be bad for our farmers, our tourist economy, our cities (which would lose tax base), the environment, and the rural character of the valley that we love. These communities could be four times the population of La Conner, or even larger, without the supporting infrastructure and services of a city.
FCCs create the very sprawl that growth management policies aim to prevent. Sedro-Woolley rightly points out that the impacts on surrounding areas would be huge.
In addition, the county is dodging the established process to make changes in growth management policies. These policies were developed jointly between the cities and the county, with public input. To leave cities out of the planning process is not just a lack of collaboration — it makes no sense. It is a waste of time and taxpayer money for the county to spend the next year or more unilaterally pursuing FCCs, without first involving the cities in the appropriate process.
As Sedro-Woolley Planning Director John Coleman was so aptly quoted as saying, “Hey county, talk to us because we really don’t support this.”
I am thankful that Sedro-Woolley passed this resolution. I commend La Conner for passing a similar resolution and urge all other city councils in Skagit County to do the same.
