I am glad to see more people in the community noticed the article on the proposed changes in our local hospice. With all the complaints about things going on in health care, government and pandemics, I am surprised at what Skagit Regional Health is considering.
As with many in our community, I have had to use this much-needed service. The people who do this work are great and need our support. It has been my experience that when someone says that it isn’t about money, it means that it is about money.
Letting hospital districts sell off from what the article called a sustainable service to an out-of-state company is shortsighted, and it doesn’t have the community’s best interest in mind. With words like “optimize,” I am sure that I am right. Join us and support our local hospice workers. Keep it in local control. They are our neighbors, and they are doing a great job.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
