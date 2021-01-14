In this COVID pandemic era of extreme numbers of American deaths, I’m appalled to learn of this massive encroachment of public parks as requested by the U.S. Navy.
Our military services claim to already have the best, most highly trained fighting personnel in the world. No doubt if this claim is true, it is because they already have sufficient training facilities.
Said intent does not contribute to my understanding of, and feelings regarding the U.S. Constitution wherein.... “and provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.”
So I’d say the Navy’s intent is an unnecessary expansion into the public sphere. Even our past President Eisenhower likewise was concerned about continual American domestic spending in pursuit of an ever-expanding military industrial complex at the expense of the general welfare of citizenry.
We need our parks to remain public and not militarized. I additionally object to this proposal, as it’s in keeping with the governmental concept of spending all of your yearly budget, such that an increase is warranted for the next year.
Is this an indication of that mindset? Our federal administration and Congress recently passed over $700 billion toward the 2021 Pentagon budget, so now the Navy needs to train in state and federal parks? Oh please, this is absurd.
Give us a break. I can forgive the Navy request because to a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Thus my fear is this proposal drives the nail further through the heart of (both sides of the same coin), our democratic republic.
Just say no.
Bill Bowman
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.