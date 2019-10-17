Erin Moberg belongs on the Mount Vernon City Council.
I have never written to endorse a sitting politician of any kind before, but Erin has shown me qualities and a skill set the city really needs. I am voting for her without hesitation.
Recently we met to discuss a concern of mine. We discussed it at great length, and it was clear she had her arms fully around the subject. She understood where I was at and filled in pieces off the story from where she sat. I left feeling that I had been listened to, my position was receiving her full consideration and that she cared and wanted to make the best decision for the residents of the city. I couldn't have asked for more.
I honestly believe that it would be a mistake to replace her. She is sharp as a tack, a considerate thinker and empathetic to the pain of others. Join me in retaining her on the council.
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
