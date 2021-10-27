The citizens of Mount Vernon would do well to retain Juan Morales on their City Council.
I became acquainted with Juan when he came to work as a bailiff in Skagit County Superior Court. He rapidly mastered the involved duties of a bailiff and was assigned to jury trials in a short time frame. Jury trials are an extremely complex process for a bailiff. Juan took this duty in stride. I had many jurors comment on Juan’s professionalism to me after the trials.
While holding the bailiff position, he sought and obtained a college degree. Notwithstanding the pressure of holding down a demanding job while attending college, Juan’s performance never suffered. He was meticulous and thorough at all times.
When the pandemic arrived, the bailiffs were given additional duties, and Juan excelled. He was often called upon to unravel the problems of managing a courtroom where the participants appeared and submitted their pleadings electronically. In all respects, Juan gave his full effort to the job at hand.
Juan is the person who will continue to perform his responsibilities to the citizens of Mount Vernon with thorough preparation and thoughtful deliberation. Vote to retain Juan Morales on the Mount Vernon City Council.
