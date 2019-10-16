I first met Bill Wallace when his son and daughter were in my seventh- and eighth-grade classes at Bay View Elementary School. When I retired. we became social friends.
When I first read the brochure that Bill has put together for his B-E School Board campaign, I was stunned by all he has done in his life. Not that it didn’t fit with the Bill that I know; I simply didn’t know. What I do know is that Bill is smart, dependable, thorough, a good listener, easy to talk to and a totally community-involved guy. Burlington-Edison deserves the quality person that is Bill Wallace.
Maureen Boyce
Burlington
