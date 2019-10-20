I am writing in support of re-electing Bill Wallace for the District 3 position on the Burlington-Edison School District Board. Bill has championed B-E schools for over 26 years.
He shares a deep commitment to the district’s values and has worked hard to address opportunities for growth and academic achievement for all students. Among the many strides the district has made under Bill’s leadership, the high school increased the number of Advanced Placement offerings for students grades 9-12, ensuring that B-E students remain competitive with challenging coursework.
Bill helped strengthen our Career and Technical Education programs and fostered a partnership with the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, providing students access and opportunity to career-based learning experiences and technical skills. He has overseen West View school’s emergence as a leader in dual-language education in our state, as well as approving the construction of a track at Edison School, helping to provide physical fitness opportunities for all students.
Bill is a leader within our community, a Kiwanian and a dedicated member of the Burlington-Edison Education and Alumni Foundation, supporting tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships each year for B-E students.
I stand with Bill Wallace.
Mike Welling
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.