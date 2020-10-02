A vote for Ron Wesen for county commissioner will assure us that we will continue to have a commissioner who listens to the people.
He listens to his fellow commissioners, works well with them, and supports decisions made. Ron may not agree with all decisions the commissioners make, but he supports them. Ron is for maintaining our present form of government that has worked well for us for many years.
Mike Rogers
Sedro-Woolley
