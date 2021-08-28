Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I am thankful Rachel Cram is keeping La Conner history alive ("High school student creates downtown tour," Aug. 4).
Having graduated with the La Conner High School, class of 1952, I enjoy taking friends down "main street" and pointing out that Calico Cupboard coffee shop used to be the Fish Co-Op where my uncle worked.
Cottons dress shop used to be the Waterfront Lunch, which was owned by the Potter family and where I worked the summer I graduated from high school.
My mother and her niece managed a small restaurant, "The Bridgeway," in the 1940s where the Inside-Out Shop is now.
Nasty Jack's Antiques used to be the "New Bridgeway" restaurant where we lived in an apartment at the back of the building.
I believe there are only four living members of our graduating class. Walking down First Street (Main Street) brings back many memories.
I remember Rachel's grandparents and their important contributions to La Conner. I am glad she has taken an interest in La Conner's rich history.
