I am thankful Rachel Cram is keeping La Conner history alive ("High school student creates downtown tour," Aug. 4).

Having graduated with the La Conner High School, class of 1952, I enjoy taking friends down "main street" and pointing out that Calico Cupboard coffee shop used to be the Fish Co-Op where my uncle worked.

Cottons dress shop used to be the Waterfront Lunch, which was owned by the Potter family and where I worked the summer I graduated from high school.

My mother and her niece managed a small restaurant, "The Bridgeway," in the 1940s where the Inside-Out Shop is now.

Nasty Jack's Antiques used to be the "New Bridgeway" restaurant where we lived in an apartment at the back of the building.

I believe there are only four living members of our graduating class. Walking down First Street (Main Street) brings back many memories.

I remember Rachel's grandparents and their important contributions to La Conner. I am glad she has taken an interest in La Conner's rich history.

Arliss Abbott

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.