On Sept. 20, school children across the world gathered to ask their governments to address the climate crisis. They gathered to ask grownups to work together to grant them a future.
We have wasted over three decades in the fight against climate change. When scientist James Hanson testified in 1988 that increasing carbon dioxide levels, created by fossil fuel use, were heating up the earth, our government was ready to act.
Congress introduced a National Energy Policy Act, scientists formed the International Panel on Climate Change, and then-presidential candidate George H.W. Bush announced his intent to fight climate change. If we had acted then, as our bipartisan government was poised to do, things would be different now.
However, oil companies, including Exxon and Shell, whose own scientists had independently discovered that fossil fuel use was creating an ever-warming planet, deliberately and systematically began to discredit climate science.
They chose oil profits over their grandchildren’s future. Their acts, a betrayal of a treasonous magnitude, have been documented in the Pulitzer prize-winning website, InsideClimate News, in the Los Angeles Times and by the Columbia Journalism School.
We have run out of time. We cannot be deterred by those in power, whether they are pretending that climate science is debatable, or labeling facts “fake news.” Like the school children who understand what is at risk, we must act.
If you don’t know where to begin, begin with your elected officials. Insist that candidates at every level of government explain their positions on climate change, because we must work locally as well as nationally. Make action on the climate crisis a key part of your vote. And refuse — daily, vocally — to accept the continued pretense that what we are facing is anything less than a crisis. Our kids know better.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
