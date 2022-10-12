It is election season, and with that comes a note about our election letter rules.
Candidate endorsement letters from readers in our coverage area are welcome but limited to 200 words and can only include positive reasons about why your candidate is a good choice. Letters may not include or imply negative comments about opponents.
As always, we reserve the right to edit letters, without notification, as needed.
The last day election letters will be accepted is Nov. 2.
Years ago, I had the honor of reporting on local events as part of the Anacortes American news staff. Now, I have the honor of strongly endorsing PUD Commissioner Germaine Kornegay.
Germaine, the first woman on the PUD commission, is a local small-business owner, a Western Washington University graduate, and a volunteer on numerous boards.
During Germaine’s tenure, the PUD secured an agreement to transfer the Fidalgo Island water system to the City of Anacortes; is completing the long overdue major water transmission line from Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon; established a program to help Skagit families in need and ensured continuous water for farm irrigation.
Germaine works hard to provide the highest possible water quality for customers.
In March 2022, the PUD’s Judy Reservoir took first place in the Best Tasting Water Contest by the American Water Works Association. In 2021, the PUD installed the first pressure recovery project in Washington state, a micro-hydro system that generates electricity by harvesting excess pressure, thus saving money.
Germaine is smart, compassionate and a tireless advocate for the customers of the PUD. On Nov. 8, please vote for Germaine Kornegay for PUD commissioner.
