To our readers,

It is election season, and with that comes a note about our election letter rules.

Candidate endorsement letters from readers in our coverage area are welcome but limited to 200 words and can only include positive reasons about why your candidate is a good choice. Letters may not include or imply negative comments about opponents.

As always, we reserve the right to edit letters, without notification, as needed.

The last day election letters will be accepted is Nov. 2.

Colette Weeks, director of content

Years ago, I had the honor of reporting on local events as part of the Anacortes American news staff. Now, I have the honor of strongly endorsing PUD Commissioner Germaine Kornegay.

Germaine, the first woman on the PUD commission, is a local small-business owner, a Western Washington University graduate, and a volunteer on numerous boards.

