Kudos on efforts to provide bathing
areas for homeless
Big thanks to the organizations trying to make a way for homeless folks to have a hot shower and clean up, as reported in Wednesday’s Skagit Valley Herald.
With just a little thought, I realize how quickly I would become unpresentable if I didn’t have access to a bathroom. And a couple thoughts later, I realize the psychological effect of thinking of myself as unpresentable, wondering what people think of me. Are they holding their nose? Are they commenting behind my back? What would that do to my normal optimism and confidence?
The article says that Skagit Connections, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center and others are trying to raise about $60,000 throughout the community and looking for grants and government partners to operate a mobile shower trailer.
As a retired person with a consistent income, I’ve been looking for the best ways to get my stimulus money to the people who are actually hurting economically.
This sounds like a good candidate, among several.
Craig Olson
Mount Vernon
Accountability needed
It is ironic that the thousands of people who attended and those who led the insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 were people who received a stimulus check from the U.S. government.
Those people were trying to destroy the government that was trying to help them survive the worst global pandemic of our lifetime. If another stimulus check arrives, I’m sure they will accept it.
The former president who incited the destructive riots seen and witnessed on national television must be held accountable for his actions. If the Congress, especially the Senate, does not vote to convict for these crimes against the nation, the Republic for which we stand will be in a very fast decline.
The many legitimate protests in the Seattle and Portland marches have been infiltrated by anarchist extremists who are intent on destroying our democratic system. They are thugs who must be held accountable for their destruction of private property. They probably received their stimulus checks, too.
The challenges ahead are very daunting.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
