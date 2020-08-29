There is no shortage of controversy and division in our country and even in our county. This letter is not about either.
I am writing to acknowledge the hard work that is going on at the COVID-19 test site at Skagit Valley College. Skagit County Public Health deserves all the kudos we can deliver for their expert planning and implementation in providing safe and efficient testing for anyone wishing to know if they are positive or negative for COVID-19.
Until Aug. 31, testing is available to anyone who needs or wants it. People come to the site knowing it is safe, efficient and easily available. After Aug. 31, this service will only be available to Skagit County residents and those who work in Skagit County.
This effort cannot be done without the help of volunteers. A majority of the work is being carried out by Public Health staff, but there are many other jobs that a volunteer can do safely. We are so fortunate to live in a county that has a plan in place that reflects best practices, safety and has been pro-active from early in this health crisis. Our county was one of the first to unveil a quality testing effort where people can get results often within 72 hours or less.
I encourage anyone who would like to support this effort to contact Skagit County Public Health and volunteer.
COVID-19 sadly is not going away anytime soon. As the infection and death rates continue to rise, those interested in getting tested will grow despite the many mixed messages we see and hear.
You can be sure that the Public Health officer for Skagit County has a clear understanding of what must happen, and his staff reflects that mission. My hat goes off and my heart goes out to all of the Skagitonians who are making testing a reality here.
Howard Shapiro
Mount Vernon
