I am appalled and disgusted to have witnessed the inept and downright shameful way the La Conner mayor and town council have bungled the Maple Avenue ballfield transaction.
Through the Hedlin family’s generosity, for over a half-century La Conner families have enjoyed the T-ball, soccer and junior baseball fields.
When the Hedlins needed to sell the property, they handed the town an easy layup — a rare chance to carry on Dave’s lifelong mantra: a warning that “pavement is forever.”
Instead of honoring that legacy, the town choked and took the easy and lazy way out. The sell-out way.
Everyone in town, when queried, can recall fond multigenerational memories of games and practices.
Team sports, especially for the younger ones, can set them on a lifelong path of confident team-building skills, self-esteem and self-reliance.
When told about the park being turned into a housing development, the out-of-town parents expressed astonishment that our town would let that happen.
It’s obvious La Conner needs fresh leadership. Younger people getting involved could help in the next election cycle.
Marilyn Johnson
La Conner
