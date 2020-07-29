Re: "La Conner downtown losing nine businesses" (News, July 19)
La Conner is alive. In response to an article that was published on July 20 that could be seen as misleadingly grim, I would like to shed some light.
My husband and I have worked in La Conner for a little over four years now and have gotten to know many of the local shop owners. We heard from several business owners who were shocked and frustrated after reading the article seemingly painting our lovely La Conner as a "dying" town when in reality that couldn't be further from the truth.
Since opening in Phase 2, the town has been busy. There are even some exciting new developments underway including new shops coming to town and some stores expanding their businesses. While there are a few stores closing, most are due to planned retirement with newcomers already set to move in.
The town of La Conner as a whole has stayed very positive during this time and is looking forward to a bright future. One of the best ways to help the community and support local businesses is to buy local. Even if it's something small, it makes a big difference.
Bailey Wend
Burlington
