We should have known what to expect.
After 3 1/2 years of nonstop lies and disrespect for others; grabbing women, paying off pornographic stars, children in cages, ignoring the butchering of a journalist, refusing to believe our own intelligence and impeached for soliciting foreign interference in his 2020 election bid.
Donald Trump has been unable to hold a cabinet together, creating constant chaos. He has shown disrespect for the Congress, the courts, the governors, even members of his own party.
Trump is incompetent, ignorant, cruel and sorely lacking in leadership skills. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is the culmination of a failed presidency. He never cared about the citizens of this country. He cared about power, adulation, getting whatever he wanted, but never about the people. To care about the people one leads is the first and constant act of a leader.
He danced around, denying the seriousness of this virus for two months. He claimed China’s Xi Jinping was a great guy doing a great job handling the virus. We had nothing to worry about.
Today more people have died of this virus in the United States than the wars of Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and 9/11 put together. (Department of Veteran Affairs)
The deaths are young, old, rich and poor. Every one with a story of love, loss, success, failure and accomplishment. Every loss leaves a hole in the fabric of our nation.
Trump accepts no responsibility. His logic is that it is what it is. He has washed his hands of the problem.
Maybe you weren’t sure who he was in 2016. Now you know.
Beverly Laudermilk
Sedro-Woolley
