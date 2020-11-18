It’s time Donald Trump admitted that nearly 80 million voters, the largest number of voters in U.S. history, agree that he is not what a democratic-minded nation considers when we choose our leaders. Not Democrats anyway.
Shameless Republicans? They can add to their credit, Richard Nixon, who was forced from office for his role in lying about the Watergate scandal.
Then came Ronald Reagan, who spent his time attacking the working class by decimating labor unions, ignoring the AIDS epidemic, tripling the national debt and selling billions of dollars in armaments to the Taliban, just to fund the Iran-Contra affair. He was so pleased with this whole concept that he thought of the Contras (who killed and raped women and children in Nicaragua) as equals to the Founding Fathers. I could go on and on, but here come the Bushes.
The first Bush’s economic policies are too numerous to mention here, but they led to the worst financial crisis this nation had seen since the Great Depression.
Those disparities fail to compare when you consider the second Bush and his foreign policies, still costing the U.S. billions of dollars and countless lives, decimating Iraq, Afghanistan and finally spilling over into Syria, simply to steal the oil riches of the Middle East. George W. Bush and Trump will be in stiff competition when it comes to “the Worst U.S. Presidents” to hold the office.
I’m not painting Obama and Clinton as perfect presidents, but they left their offices with honor and economic growth, not trillions in debt.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
