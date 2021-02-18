Trump’s impeachment trial ended in acquittal. No surprise here, but history is often cruel mistress.
Thirty years from now, I believe that the senators who voted to acquit Trump will be remembered for this craven act alone and nothing else. However, do not for a moment imagine that this is the end of the matter.
An intensive FBI investigation into the Capitol attack is ongoing and not limited to the criminals who actually committed acts of violence. The FBI is the finest investigative organization in the world. It will be many months before we know the whole story, but the tale is certainly much more complex than what we know thus far.
Trump now faces a tsunami of civil and criminal litigation. If substantial charges of tax and insurance fraud are brought against him by authorities in New York, it is highly likely that the U.S. attorney general will investigate him, as well.
Congress may soon have access to Trump’s taxes. What do you think we will find there? Barred from both Twitter and Facebook, Trump is so toxic that corporate America is simply walking away. (Vox)
His business empire is threatened and may unravel completely in the coming months. Trump is a billion dollars in debt (Forbes), much of it personally secured. His long-standing relationship with Deutsche Bank is dead. His personal banker at that institution resigned precipitously at the end of 2020. Other banks have dropped him, as well. (Bloomberg)
Finally, approval of Trump and the Republican Party has fallen considerably. More important, voters are leaving the Republican Party in droves. (Forbes).
Trump may have been acquitted, but he is almost certainly finished as a politician and probably as a businessman, as well. I believe he will be fortunate to avoid prison.
James Winchester
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.