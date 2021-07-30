Nick Lavaca will bring a fresh viewpoint and positive energy to meet the challenges facing the Sedro-Woolley City Council.
He has a common-sense approach to our housing crisis and a desire to fix our traffic and infrastructure issues. Supporting our local businesses to prosper and grow and involving community support to do so demands leadership, which Nick has acquired from a diverse work background in management, support, and health and safety.
He and his wife Leslye are vested in Sedro-Woolley and involved locally through community organizations. Nick will help to keep our future bright.
Vote Nick Lavaca for Sedro-Woolley City Council.
George Wolner
Sedro-Woolley
