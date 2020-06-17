Please accept this letter in support of our dedicated, professional and much appreciated local law enforcement.
It grieves me that the actions of a few are being used to castigate and demean the entire group. I can’t imagine how much it pains our hard working Skagit County officers to see and hear such abuse directed at them and their work. I, for one, am very grateful for all they do and the risks they face for our safety. Saying thank you isn’t enough, but please know how much I mean it.
Tana Wood
Burlington
