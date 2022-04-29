A short time ago, the Skagit Valley Herald ran a news story about various members of state legislatures around the nation bewailing the fact that they couldn’t afford to keep their legislative positions because the pay for the activity was too low.
Gee, what a bummer.
Several examples of pay levels were cited for the largely part-time positions, but that frequently need full-time attention. (Washington state legislators make in the high $50,000s, with additional per diem pay).
Pay in the high $50,000 bracket would put a part-time job above the average full-time pay bracket for Skagit County residents, per local bean counters.
Now perhaps these “poorly paid, and obviously put upon legislators” will get an idea of what their continuously growing tax requirements do to people who struggle on fixed incomes, particularly seniors.
Still, in too many cases these same legislators pursue mandates that require more tax money to support, and spend the rest of their time finding yet more tax revenue.
A case in point is the last Washington legislative session.
This Democrat-dominated, left-leaning bunch spent a lot of time, smoke and energy passing bills that will require more money (in fact they burned through a whole lot of surplus state funds) to support in the future.
But in a state that is considered one of the most tax regressive in the nation, they advanced not one piece of legislation that would support tax reform or give relief to those on fixed or low incomes.
Way to go legislators. That really helps us in your districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.