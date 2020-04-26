As a voter in the 39th District, I was deeply troubled by state Rep. Robert Sutherland’s outrageously inflammatory remarks at the April 19 protest rally in Olympia against Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. With a pistol tucked in his pants, he is reported to have said, “We’re starting a rebellion in Washington, we’re not listening to this governor, we’re taking our state back.” Referencing enforcement of a temporary ban on recreational fishing he is quoted as telling the governor, “You send your goons with guns, we will defend ourselves.”
For Sutherland to try to incite an armed revolt because of a temporary ban on recreational fishing seems selfish, short-sighted, and frankly a bit unhinged. His behavior is clearly a violation of the Washington State Legislature’s Legislative Code of Conduct.
Gov. Inslee has a plan to facilitate a safe start and transition to economic recovery while putting the health and safety of Washingtonians first. The return to public life will occur in measured steps. It will be guided by data and science.
Be assured that I am listening to my governor, not my 39th District representative.
Diane Studley
Mount Vernon
