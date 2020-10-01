From where does the idea come that requiring the wearing of a mask is unconstitutional?
Is requiring seat belts unconstitutional?
Is requiring the wearing of a helmet on a motorcycle unconstitutional?
These laws are both to protect the user as well as our society in general.
Is the prohibition of drinking and driving unconstitutional?
That’s to protect the driver and others.
We live in a society where my well-being is, at times, dependent on your behavior, and your well-being is, at times, dependent on my behavior.
Is it so hard to understand and accept, and what does it have to do with the Constitution, personal liberty or loss of freedom?
Mac Madenwald
Anacortes
