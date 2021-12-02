Flooding like we experienced recently is only expected to increase in coming years due to an increase in the frequency of atmospheric rivers and storms. A 2018 NASA study found the pervasiveness of heavy wind and rain will likely increase 50% by the end of the century. Carbon emissions are largely responsible for global warming that is impacting the Pacific Northwest.
I am 17 years old. Currently, my friends and I are applying to universities, but it often feels like there is no point. Why dream about a future that will be filled with climate catastrophe? Our current trajectory scares me. If we don’t keep warming under the 1.5℃ threshold, the impacts of climate change will be drastic. Global leaders at COP26 did not make sufficient plans to meet this target. Biden promised to cut emissions 50% by 2030. Right now, Build Back Better only reduces emissions by 40% by 2050. (The Guardian)
Our leaders are failing us.
A price on carbon would fulfill the extra 10% missing from Build Back Better. (Citizens' Climate Lobby)
Carbon pricing involves placing a fee on carbon emissions at the source (refineries, pipelines, etc.) that increases yearly and encourages the economy to move away from fossil fuels. A revenue-neutral plan would return money collected back to the American people as a dividend to help people manage rising prices during the transition. (Citizens' Climate Lobby)
The determination of my generation gives me hope, but we cannot do this alone. If we do not take action, the frequency of fall flooding and smoke-filled summers will only increase. I believe that we can fix this, but we need for Sens. Murray and Cantwell to fulfill their promises to save our planet by including carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation.
