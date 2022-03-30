...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County issues building permits in both critical habitat and flood zones near the Samish Island entrance.
The issue with this is not just the flood plain but also habitat destruction, open space, agricultural lands being developed and degradation of the quality of life in Skagit County.
The lands that Skagit County is allowing to be built on are abutting Padilla Bay, which is a national estuary and should never have been permitted. The permit should be rescinded and the owner compensated for the development that has already occurred.
Skagit County is the last rural county on the west side of Puget Sound, and we’re losing that special place due to this kind of activity. Salmon populations are drastically down and declining due in part to allowing this type of development.
Leadership must stop this kind of activity. We will lose what's special and increasingly rare in Washington and Puget Sound. Skagit is the last great place.
