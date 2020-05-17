We have lived in privilege in this country with freedom from some infectious diseases. The herd protection has been provided by a couple of generations, such as my own. I had measles, rubella, mumps and chicken pox during the second grade. I brought it home to my younger brother, and I remember night after night as my mother sat at our bedsides. One night my fever spiked to 106; she packed me in cold compresses as I hallucinated. None of us ever went to a doctor. That was poverty then and poverty now — here and around the world. I saw children who were scarred or had their hearing impaired. Pregnant mothers were terrified.
In 1957, Texas, along with other areas, had a polio epidemic. Schools closed. We lined up to take the three vaccines. Some children had a bad response, but we had lived the difference between the certainty of a disease and the chance to avoid it. My baby cousin contracted polio. One of my classmates died. Years later, I married a polio survivor whose mother also sat by his bedside in 1943 and prayed for his life.
The last case of polio in the U.S. was 1993, but it still exists elsewhere. In 2000, it was announced measles had been eradicated. In 2020, there were 310,000 cases in the Congo and 6,000 people died.
There is a strange paradox in this country that those who owe the quality of their lives to vaccines no longer want their children to be vaccinated.
If a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, folks will get to experiment in their own communities with their own families and relearn the lessons of the past. I once believed that if we knew our past, we would be less likely to relive it.
Sadly, maybe not.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
