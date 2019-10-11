I love our Seattle Seahawks. They work hard and cooperate with each other. As far as I can see they all stand and respect our flag. When there is a victory, it is not unusual for one or more to give glory to God. What a great example for our youths.

Would it not be wonderful if our politicians in Washington D.C., would develop this work ethic and attitude? In fact I believe it would be a better world if we all tried to follow this example.

Ruth Brooks

Mount Vernon

