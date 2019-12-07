Leave county fairgrounds alone
Skagit County is known for two major things: 1) the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and 2) the Skagit County Fair.
Now, someone on the the Skagit County Board of Commissioners has the bright idea to sell the fairgrounds for low-income housing that is, among other things, supposed to help the homeless. Helping the homeless is a noble effort but, do you really want to sell one of the things the county is known for?
How about using some of the vacant buildings that have become an eyesore around the city of Mount Vernon. For example, there are two empty buildings on the southwest corner of College Way and North LaVenture Road. Another example is the old YMCA building. There are even empty buildings in downtown Mount Vernon that can be used, and that is not counting the other empty buildings that surely must exist all around the county.
The logical thing to do is use what you have to fix a mess before spending money that you might not have to spend and so far, from what I have seen in this case, nothing the Skagit County commissioners have done is logical at all.
Brian Hill
Mount Vernon
