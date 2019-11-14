Leave county fairgrounds alone

Keep the fairgrounds where they are.

The fairgrounds provide a sense of community, festivity and small-town atmosphere in downtown Mount Vernon. Demolishing them for apartments does not make sense financially or for the community.

The cost to relocate/rebuild the fairgrounds would be significant. Why tear it down when there is vacant land available? What about the land at the bottom of Blackburn hill, the old Alf Christianson site, the mall in Burlington, behind Grocery Outlet?

Please do not move forward with this plan.

Ayla Finnegan

Mount Vernon

