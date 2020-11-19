Thanks to Hospice of the Northwest, my husband Bill was able to be at home for the last several weeks of his life. Hospice made it possible for me to care for him by supplying all medical equipment and daily supplies.
The Angels (as I called them all) were there for me at any time, day or night, for care and support. They were not only caregivers, but spiritual counselors, loving friends and shoulders to lean on.
The continuing grief support offered has been a gift from God. I have gained such special, supportive friends. We can all lift each other up because we understand each other.
I beg the powers that be to reject the sale of Hospice of the Northwest. It is the brightest star during the most difficult time of life.
As my husband said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Julie Vaux
Camano Island
