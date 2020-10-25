The bill in Referendum 90 is deeply flawed and should be rejected.
It sounds good but leaves details to the executive office that requested the bill, who in turn relies on other government and nongovernment bureaucrats for details on how and what to teach young children.
Schools need to teach “Keep your hands off!” Good advice for punching somebody’s face or any kind of touching. Children don’t need to be introduced to the topic of indecent activity.
Parents know about sex. They can teach their children as appropriate to the children’s sensitivities.
Charles J. Ramsbottom
Mount Vernon
