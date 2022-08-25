...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The left and politicians are demonizing guns and lawful gun owners in an attempt to cover for their failed policies, which are actually to blame for surging crime rates.
While gun control-supporting Democrats have consistently attempted to blame guns and gun owners for violent crime, sane people realize that soft-on-crime policies and the vilification of law enforcement are actually the cause of the surge in violent crime across the country.
The left and politicians are using gun manufacturers and lawful gun owners as scapegoats for a "crisis of violence," which has swept the U.S.
Some have the audacity to suggest that after they have vilified, undermined and defunded law enforcement for years, supported prosecutors who refuse to hold criminals accountable for their actions, overseen the decay of our country's mental health infrastructure and generally promoted a culture of lawlessness, that somehow lawful gun owners and manufacturers are responsible for the crime wave that predictably resulted.
The blame that anti-gun politicians and the left direct at guns and gun owners is misplaced.
Let's be clear: A firearm has never broken into a home, has never assaulted a woman out for a late night run in a town or city. A firearm has never carjacked an unsuspecting driver stopped at a traffic light.
Guns provide these citizens with the means to protect themselves and their families.
