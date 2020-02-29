The coronavirus is the Democrats' new agenda to destroy Donald Trump.
Where was all the hype when other dangerous viruses were occurring? How ridiculous is this to blame it on him?
No question it's real, but the common flu has more deaths occurring in America daily than the coronavirus probably ever will. It will be contained, and the economy is still strong. Stocks will improve again.
People are watching too much TV, and the hysteria is working.
It's like the new Russia collusion or impeachment. They found an avenue that they can attack him. Don't believe everything you hear and maybe turn your television off for 24 hours. There are people out there that have a global agenda and they will do everything they can to destroy him and discredit his great agenda for America.
It's sad but true, and their only plan is to not see him get re-elected. Good luck with that.
I feel blessed every day to have him as my president and proud to be an American again. Sure beats any choice on the Left.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
