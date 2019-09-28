When Democrat presidential candidates attempt to sell their social or nose-bleed economic proposals, their leftist ideology and hypocrisy knows no bounds. Instead of resolving problems, they only want to create more.
In their campaigns they don't even address the crime in sanctuary cities that harbor illegal criminals or mention the scourge created by homeless addicts and the mentally ill that are causing an outbreak of disease.
And the race card is always used whenever it suits them. But they refuse to acknowledge black and Hispanic unemployment is now at its lowest level. By turning our economy around, Trump has opened the door of prosperity for all citizens.
Democrat leaders have also supported immigration reform in the past, but now they want no viable solution. Knowing that fencing the border would substantially decrease the influx of meth, heroin and MS-13 gang members, it's obvious a shortage of Democrat voters is really their main concern.
They've blocked legislation addressing the problem and have vilified our Border Patrol and ICE agents with disrespect and false accusations. Sadly, Trump has had no choice but to allocate funds from other federal agencies just to get the border wall built.
They also tried to block legislation for our nation's energy independence and also the funding for our military readiness. Our economy is now the envy of the world and our stock market is in good standing, but to hear liberals tell it, America is on the brink of recession.
The American people are not stupid. The left needs to take their focus off of impeaching this president and do the job they're being paid to do.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
