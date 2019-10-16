Our legal system, over time, has enveloped our lives and the scope of government beyond what it was meant to be.
Our legal system, along with the innocent lawyers, fertilize the growth of our ever-present government.
Public school are of a prime example. Taxpayers pay, by far, more per student than any other country. Mandated rules have pushed the PTA to the back of the bus behind the governing elite.
The burdens of imposed liabilities, forced upon our tail, cause the price of everything to go up. The private sector has no choice but to comply with the many hands of government and insurance companies and pass the cost of doing business onto the innocent consumers.
Our legal system has devastated the medical profession. Trial lawyers in coordination with lawyer-laced insurance companies have, through legislation, forced an implication of contempt against the very institution that may save your life. We pay dearly for what we have nothing to do with.
I don’t like that my gift of freedom is being so marginalized and turned against me.
I wish to live in a world of divine enlightenment and self reliance where we understand that life, in itself, has its risks and that the art of forgiveness rules supreme
We could go a long way in coming together and solving our problems if we showed more of an appreciation for what life offers by immunizing the entire medical and public sectors from liabilities.
Being now more free, one may want to buy their own risk insurance privately, if they so fear.
If our founding fathers knew that our legal system were to morph into such a dastardly takeover, they would have added a protective type amendment.
Unfortunately, as long as there is no political will, my dreams will never come true.
Marty McNett
Alger
