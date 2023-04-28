When SB 1578 banning large capacity magazines (LCMs) passed, Attorney General Bob Ferguson quoted a study published in Criminology and Public Policy, by Daniel W. Webster of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, which stated, “LCM bans were associated with significant reductions in the incidence of fatal mass shootings.”

Ferguson failed to complete the quote in which Webster further elaborated, “Both the sale and possession of LCMs would reduce the number of fatalities.” SB 1578 does not prohibit possession; Ferguson had no basis to claim SB 1578 would substantially reduce firearm deaths.

