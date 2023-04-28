When SB 1578 banning large capacity magazines (LCMs) passed, Attorney General Bob Ferguson quoted a study published in Criminology and Public Policy, by Daniel W. Webster of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, which stated, “LCM bans were associated with significant reductions in the incidence of fatal mass shootings.”
Ferguson failed to complete the quote in which Webster further elaborated, “Both the sale and possession of LCMs would reduce the number of fatalities.” SB 1578 does not prohibit possession; Ferguson had no basis to claim SB 1578 would substantially reduce firearm deaths.
Gov. Inslee signed HB 1240 banning the sale of assault style weapons (ASWs); it is unfortunate he never bothered to read Webster’s report in its entirety. In it, Webster unequivocally stated, “We found no statistically significant association between the Federal Assault Weapons Ban and this outcome (preventing mass shootings).”
Every Town for Gun Safety found that over a 10-year period, Washington experienced fewer than four mass shooting fatalities a year. The FBI reports that 3% of firearm fatalities involve long guns, ASWs being a subset. At best, the destruction of all ASWs and LCMs in the state would save three to four lives a year. The Alliance for Gun Responsibility states Washington experiences 781 firearm homicides a year. These bans ignore 777 yearly fatalities.
The Department of Licensing reports that 79% of firearm fatalities are suicides. Over half of mass shooters commit suicide, either self-inflicted or “suicide by police.” Thus, the majority of mass shooting casualties can be reasonably considered collateral damage from suicides.
I would challenge the Legislature to learn something about the etiology of firearm homicides, then put forth some meaningful legislation to stem the hemorrhaging tide of lives lost. These bans are disingenuous, garnering headlines and accolades while the killing continues unabated.
