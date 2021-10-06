I was thrilled to read that Stefanie LeJeunesse is running for a seat on the Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners.

I have been in several committee meetings with LeJeunesse, and I was always impressed with her intellect, brilliance, integrity and her heart. I watched as she could look at the big picture then moments later see a small detail that was crucial to the success of the project.

I was impressed with how she respectfully listens to people holding conflicting ideas then masterfully integrates those ideas into the project when appropriate. She listens with her heart as well as her mind when making decisions. We need that skill in our world — and on our hospital board — more than ever.

I am very excited to be able to cast my vote for LeJeunesse.

Julie Kongs

Mount Vernon

