Some good reading material during our shutdown with COVID-19 is “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” (A history of Nazi Germany) by William L. Shirer.
It’s been 75 years since the fall of Hitler and his promotion of National Socialism in Germany. A recent letter to the editor, regarding the GOP’s brand of National Socialism hits the nail on the head.
World War II ended in 1945, and it seems like some people in our government positions today are like-minded with various former individuals during Adolf’s rise to power in Germany.
Last thought, also in the book, is that the last group of people in the German Parliament to resist Hitler were the Social Democrats (Labor Party).
It’s time to support Joe Biden and make our democracy secure and insist that the top pay their share of taxes to support the further needs of our population.
You can check the list of things that your taxes make possible, including government salaries, health care and their pensions, and many other places including our most important — military.
B.E.”Bud” Browell
Burlington
