What a time to be alive.
In these challenging times, we can find peace in nature. Earth has been reaping the benefits of our staying at home and driving less; many cities are experiencing dramatically less air pollution.
There are many lessons to be learned here. We are capable of reducing emissions, living simpler, slower lives and connecting with the natural world. Instead of going to the mall, for instance, we can walk around our neighborhood, admire spring flowers and listen to bird song. Looking forward, electrifying both personal and mass transportation will yield similar pollution reduction benefits. It’s also a good time to support local small businesses and farms in safe ways. Many offer remote services or product delivery.
Our world may feel smaller right now, and that can be a good thing.
If we take climate change as seriously as we’re taking COVID-19, our planet will heal swiftly and significantly. We don’t have to relinquish all our modern comforts and conveniences to see profound results. Transitioning from gas-powered to electric vehicles, coupled with more public transit, will maintain our newfound cleaner skies.
Let’s embrace this ripe opportunity to support the health of each other and our planet, by living simply. Hidden joys may be revealed.
Rebecca Canright
Rockport
