Burlington-Edison School District voters have another chance to put our kids, our schools and our future to the front of the line.
We have another chance to prioritize health, safety and educational success. And we have another chance to give our exceptional teachers and staff opportunities to work in environments where they can do their best work. Let’s give our kids the benefit of environments where they have additional opportunities to learn, grow and expand their horizons.
Burlington-Edison should not be known for its aging schools, lack of facilities and insecure campuses. We should be known for the highest standards of teaching and learning in facilities that allow for age-appropriate experiences. Just OK is not OK.
Let’s be the best that we can be. Vote yes on the bond and levy by Feb. 11.
Kristen Ekstran
Bow
