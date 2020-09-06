While I seriously doubt a letter in the Skagit Valley Herald will change anyone’s mind or vote, I’d like future generations to know I did everything I could to ensure this president was denied a second opportunity to destroy the nation I love.
I want them to know that Donald Trump didn’t have universal support from Christian Americans, adjectives describing me and many of my friends.
They must learn of the hatred stoked by this man, who had no idea how to lead or govern, who used deception, lies, innuendo and balderdash to bamboozle, mislead and frighten millions of Americans into thinking we were in a dystopian society, a society of his own making, and in the process, made his colleagues and himself both more prosperous and treacherous.
I hope they learn how he blamed his predecessor for the evils he, himself, inflicted and how his lies convinced his followers to believe him.
Despite his flaws, he is also a child of God, and I pray for his redemption as I pray that God bless America.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
