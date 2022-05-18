...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The April 28 edition of the Skagit Valley Herald carried the front-page feature announcing the return of our Skagit Valley Chorale to McIntyre Hall for the first live performance since its tragic experience two years ago as one of our nation’s first “COVID clusters” — the outbreak resulting in 53 of its 61 members with symptoms, and two deaths.
Last weekend’s performances adhered to McIntyre Hall’s policy of proof of vaccination and masking.
In that same Skagit Valley Herald edition, a letter to the editor likened McIntyre’s requirements to the tyranny in 1938 Austria, remarking, “How soon we forget,” and asking that the requirements at McIntyre be made optional.
With recent statistics showing COVID cases in Skagit on the rise, as they are across the world, and the prediction of more variants developing in the near future, we must not yet relax these safeguards. Wearing a mask is inconvenient. But we can still hear and see, and at the same time demonstrate care for those around us who may be vulnerable.
I support McIntyre Hall in its effort to protect each one who enters. Some patrons may be elderly or “at risk” and still deserve to attend performances.
I was dismayed to read in the May 14 Skagit Valley Herald that McIntyre’s policy will not be in effect for the upcoming Prayer Breakfast.
How soon we must not forget March 2020 in Skagit Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.