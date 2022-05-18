The April 28 edition of the Skagit Valley Herald carried the front-page feature announcing the return of our Skagit Valley Chorale to McIntyre Hall for the first live performance since its tragic experience two years ago as one of our nation’s first “COVID clusters” — the outbreak resulting in 53 of its 61 members with symptoms, and two deaths.

Last weekend’s performances adhered to McIntyre Hall’s policy of proof of vaccination and masking.

In that same Skagit Valley Herald edition, a letter to the editor likened McIntyre’s requirements to the tyranny in 1938 Austria, remarking, “How soon we forget,” and asking that the requirements at McIntyre be made optional.

With recent statistics showing COVID cases in Skagit on the rise, as they are across the world, and the prediction of more variants developing in the near future, we must not yet relax these safeguards. Wearing a mask is inconvenient. But we can still hear and see, and at the same time demonstrate care for those around us who may be vulnerable.

I support McIntyre Hall in its effort to protect each one who enters. Some patrons may be elderly or “at risk” and still deserve to attend performances.

I was dismayed to read in the May 14 Skagit Valley Herald that McIntyre’s policy will not be in effect for the upcoming Prayer Breakfast.

How soon we must not forget March 2020 in Skagit Valley.

Celia Chandler

Mount Vernon

