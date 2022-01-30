...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt becoming Northwest 15 to 25
knots Sunday night.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Let's do our part to make the news more positive
I appreciate the Skagit Valley Herald. It shows up in my newspaper box bright and early six mornings a week and clues me in as to what is happening in the world around me. Every day there are articles about things that are happening in Skagit County and the larger world we are a part of. The articles range from who’s running for what office, what the latest building projects are, what the county government is up to, plus the local sports scene.
Another thing that I appreciate is the opinion page. There are various opinions from various newspapers and writers from around the country, plus the local letters to the editor. You may not agree with the content of the letters, and they may not be your perspective, but someone cared enough to take the time to write and explain their point of view.
We need to acknowledge other people’s viewpoints because they are just as valid as ours, even if we don’t agree with them. And you too can send a letter to the editor and explain your perspective.
The part that I wish was different is the news. It gets discouraging to find out how people are treating other people, and it reveals the sadness in the world we live in. Maybe each of us can do our part to make the news more positive.
So, support your local newspaper. We need to keep the flow of information true and accurate, written by people who put their names on what they write. We need informed people so that when choices are presented people can sort out the information for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.