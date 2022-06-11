For many years, the majority of Americans have advocated for reasonable gun laws. Polls in recent years have shown that as much as 89% of people are in favor of background checks.
An article in the Skagit Valley Herald on May 28 is titled, “Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate.”
The Senate Republicans have had their knee on the neck of our democracy, strangling the will of the American people, for many years.
Last year, in the most violent year on record, there were 193 people killed or hurt in mass shootings in schools. (usnews.com)
So let's ask why this year, a possibly mentally ill 18-year-old in Texas, just after his birthday, could walk into a gun store and buy two assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition? Several days later, he fired over 300 rounds into classrooms, killing 21 people and injuring 17, mostly children. (NPR, ABC News)
The answer to this is Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the NRA convention as I write. You guessed it, the convention is in Texas.
In the U.S., there were nearly 20 million guns sold last year. (Forbes)
The Firearm Industry Trade Association reported that includes 5.4 million new gun owners and that the value of the industry in 2021 was over $70 billion.
What percentage of that ends up funding Republican political campaigns or lining their pockets, we will never know.
The lock on the will of our people is a slow death for our democracy. Only if there is a massive, prolonged response by the 89% will sanity be restored.
If you feel something, then do something, and keep doing it until we take back our democracy. We are not powerless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.