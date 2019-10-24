Re: “Heartened to see candidates offering to serve” (Letters, Oct. 17).
A pleasant reminder about the elections. So many thanks to David Johnson of Mount Vernon for his excellent letter. It reminds us that we don’t live in the ugly political scene where news about greed, corruption, immorality, criminality and disrespect rule the day.
Fortunately, there are people here in Skagit County (and other counties across the country) running for office who want to serve their communities. Johnson discovered this by reading the 50-page Voters Pamphlet that appeared in our mailboxes. He was heartened to see the candidates’ statements about their qualifications and why they want to be elected. This is, of course, the bedrock of our nation: Citizens willing to step forward to help better their communities and the lives of the people who live in their communities. It’s about all of us. It’s about democracy.
Before anyone gets cynical about the candidates’ motives, the question to ask ourselves is this: How many of us would want to hold these positions, ranging from serving on sewer and cemetery districts, school boards, fire-protection districts and even as mayors of towns? Not many, I’m sure. As Johnson says at the end of his letter: “It heartens my soul to see dozens of men and women stepping forward to represent us in ways big and small, each seeking ‘the consent of the governed’ to serve them.” With that in mind, he encourages us to thank these candidates by “thoughtfully considering their candidacy and, most importantly, by voting.”
Cookson Beecher
Sedro-Woolley
