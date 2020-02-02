Help support Burlington-Edison students by voting yes for the levy and bond.
My children go to West View Elementary, which desperately needs some remodeling and updates. The last facility and new construction bond was in 2001 where they updated Allen Elementary and built Lucille Umbarger Elementary. West View’s lunchroom is in a portable. Recently my son was locked down in the portable for nearly five hours without any restrooms.
They plan on moving the cafeteria inside the main building along with a new gym and security upgrades for the school. These upgrades are needed for the oldest school in the district.
Building a middle school is the other major part of the bond. There are many reasons why Burlington should have a middle school, but there are two main reasons I would like a middle school for my children.
First, I believe that a transition from elementary to a middle school where the seventh-graders from four different schools can start to come together as one class would be amazing and would benefit all students. Second, a middle school would provide more electives to choose from than what is currently provided. I want my children and all B-E students to have the opportunity to have different choices to make and succeed.
As a community, let’s vote yes and pass the levy and bond. Let’s support our students and our future.
Bryan Gibson
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.