Trump is lying through his teeth about COVID-19. He has lied about the virus from the jump.
Trump says no nation has better testing than the U.S. This is a foul lie. According to data from Worldometer, we are 21st in the world for per capita testing. Added to this, we had a month at the beginning of the pandemic where there was no testing at all and problems continue with actually getting tested and, worse, getting results back in less than five to seven days. We have no national testing policy and, in many states, little or no contact tracing.
Trump claims we have the lowest COVID-19 mortality. This is also a bold-faced lie.
According to Worldometer, we have 424 deaths per million. Only seven countries out of about 200 in the world have more deaths per million.
Many nations are now open for business with children going back to school in the fall. Their borders are open to countries with low levels of infection. The U.S.A. has become a pariah state, and the world is closed to us. Things here are getting worse, not better while Trump lies again and again and again.
James Winchester
La Conner
